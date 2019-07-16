Govt challenges innovators to develop financial products

The government has challenged innovators to develop more financial products that will help people manage their funds.

The Presidential Digitalent Programme was launched in 2015 to incubate ICT talents while strategizing Kenya as a regional ICT hub.

In addition, the Ajira Digital Programme was also unveiled to help unemployed Kenyans secure online jobs.

ICT Principal Secretary Dr Jerome Ochieng is encouraging more youth to enrol under the Ajira Digital Programme to be empowered for freelance ICT jobs.

Another ICT platform is the Presidential Digitalent Programme whose graduates have been challenged to innovate products that will help people manage funds. According to ICT Authority CEO, Dr Katherine Getau, a lot of people have challenges managing funds eventually ending in bankruptcy and poverty.

The Presidential Digitalent Program has seen more than 900 interns graduate since its inception, created more than 400 job opportunities, and attracted investments in the ICT sector.