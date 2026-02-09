Local Business

Govt clears road contractors’ pending bills after securitization deal

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

The government has completed the payment of verified road construction pending bills up to December 2025, following a pledge by President William Ruto to resolve long-standing arrears that have weighed down the construction sector.

The Ministry of Roads and Transport says the payments were made possible through the securitization of the Road Maintenance Levy, a financing approach that allowed the government to access funds upfront against future levy collections.

For years, delayed payments to contractors have been cited as a key reason behind stalled road projects, job losses, and rising construction costs. Industry players say the uncertainty forced many firms to slow down works, retrench staff, or rely on expensive short-term borrowing to stay afloat.

Speaking after the settlement, local road contractor Daniel Wamahiu confirmed that outstanding payments owed to his firm by the ministry had been cleared.

“We have received the pending bills that were owed to us by the Ministry of Roads. This has significantly eased the financial pressure contractors have been facing,” Wamahiu said.

He explained that delayed payments had strained cash flows across the sector, making it difficult for contractors to meet basic obligations such as paying workers, servicing loans, and maintaining equipment.

Cloud services push Konza City revenue to Ksh 252M
Treasury receives 70pc of KenGen’s Ksh 4.3B dividend payout
Why debt financing is so important for the African business market
BasiGo secures Ksh 5.4B to boost production

“Even when work is ongoing, contractors still have to pay salaries, fuel machinery, and repay banks. When payments delay for long periods, projects stall not because of lack of capacity, but because working capital runs out,” he added.

The Ministry of Roads maintains that the securitization model was adopted as a one-off intervention to clear the backlog of verified arrears while ensuring that road maintenance activities continue uninterrupted.

Contractors say the settlement of pending bills could help restore confidence in government-funded infrastructure projects, enabling firms to remobilize to sites, retain skilled workers, and complete stalled works.

“Once pending bills are settled, contractors can return to sites and plan better. It also improves confidence from banks and suppliers,” Wamahiu noted.

However, analysts warn that clearing arrears alone will not be enough unless accompanied by stricter project planning, timely disbursement of funds, and better contract management to prevent the accumulation of new pending bills.

As road works resume across the country, attention now turns to whether the government can maintain discipline in future payments, ensuring that contractors are paid on time and public infrastructure projects are delivered as planned.

CFAO Motors Kenya gains market share
Kenya hosts first Pan-African Conference to accelerate growth of medical technology development
Amsons Group launches Ksh 23.5B Bamburi buyout bid
Henkel reaches 100pc renewable electricity milestone in Kenya
Saudi-Africa Summit: Treasury CS says Kenya is exploring opportunities for growth
Share This Article
Previous Article Shujaa squad for opening leg of HSBC SVNS2 announced
Next Article KAWU issues seven-day strike notice as labour dispute deepens
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Mbadi says it’s time for Sifuna to leave ODM
Local News
KAWU issues seven-day strike notice as labour dispute deepens
Business Local Business
Shujaa squad for opening leg of HSBC SVNS2 announced
Rugby Sports
SGR full year revenue rises by 18.6pc to Ksh 21B
Business Local Business

You May also Like

Local Business

KCB, Swedish agency unveil Ksh 1 Billion kitty to boost SMEs growth

BusinessLocal Business

KOGS calls for enhanced health budget to cut maternal deaths

Local BusinessNEWS

KETRACO steps up drive to expand grid, boost clean energy access by 2030

BusinessLocal Business

Tabitha Karanja resigns as Keroche CEO, Potus Anaya takes over

Show More