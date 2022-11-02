Govt commits to respect media freedom but calls for self-regulation

The Government has reiterated its commitment to respecting media freedom as enshrined in the constitution and other laws.

Information, Communication, Technology and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo says, “We do not believe in media censorship, or gagging the media. responsible media regulates itself, in line with the laws of the land and the ethics of the profession. My ministry and the Kenya Kwanza Government will continue to defend the freedom of the Media, alongside other civil liberties.”

CS Owalo spoke as Kenya joined the world to mark the International Day to End Impunity Against Journalists.

“Crimes against journalists come in different guises, perpetrated by different players. The assumption tends to be that the Government is the perpetrator. This is not necessarily the case. Indeed, most of the time rogue elements within Government have given entire departments such as law enforcement agents a bad name. The Government must remain vigilant at all times to protect journalists and citizens against rogue elements,” he said.

He however emphasized on self-regulation saying the Media must also be on guard against internal rogue elements such as media owners, commercial interests, senior journalists who oppress their juniors or those who engage in gender based deviant behavior against their colleagues.

“Democratic societies, such as ours, have institutional forums and instruments of resolving conflict and the pressures that generate it. In the case of media related pressures and conflicts, we have the Media Council of Kenya, which is a statutory body and to which both the Government and journalists are members. The Council should be in the habit of resolving conflict as intended by law,” the CS said.

He said Kenya remains concerned that all over the world, physical abuse and even termination of life for journalists in the line of duty still persists, 10 years after the adoption of the UN Plan of Action.