Govt committed to ensuring quality education in TVETs

The government is committed to ensuring quality education in Technical and Vocational Training Institutes (TVET) to enable the country become a globally competitive economy, Deputy President William Ruto has said.

Dr Ruto said technical education was key to the national development and economic prosperity.

He attributed the double increase in the number of students joining TVET institutions to the ongoing reforms introduced in the sector.

Speaking during the 15th graduation of Eldoret Polytechnic in Uasin Gishu County on Tuesday, the Deputy President said reforms in technical education was part of the Jubilee’s agenda when it took over the leadership of the country in 2013.

Dr Ruto said provision of skills and competencies was key for the development of hands-on workers and a skilled human resource base the country’s development.

‘We knew that if we hoped to become a globally competitive economy, we needed a globally competitive talent pool. This is why we have invested a lot of resources in developing TVET, including providing loans to students,” said Dr Ruto.

He said the investments in the sector was bearing fruits, noting that enrolment in TVET institutions has doubled from 127,691 in 2012 to 275,139 in 2017.

Present were Principal Secretary TVET Kevit Desai, MPs Swarup Mishra (Kesses), Margaret Kamar (Senate Uasin-Gshu) and deputy governor Daniel Chemno.

The Deputy President said TVET institutions were responsible for offering programmes that equip students with quality and relevant skills and competencies that meet the needs of the labour market.

“Our goal is to make sure that no investor or industrialist will lack the talent or human resources they need to run their businesses,” said Dr Ruto.

“We want a society where there is a variety of professional opportunities across the entire economic spectrum so that there is room for everyone,” he added.

He encouraged the youth to pursue technical studies to help the country develop skilled manpower to drive its development agenda.

“You recently heard when President Uhuru Kenyatta toured Rivatex that 95 percent of workforce there are from TVET institutions. This is why we are reforming the sector to help students utilize their talents for the development of this country,” said Dr Ruto.

Dr Desai said the Governmnet would continue to reform TVET to produce candidates with skills and competencies and who can effectively compete in the world job market.

“The ongoing reforms in TVET will continue so that we have more candidates who can help drive the country’s economy especially the Big Four and the Vision 2030,” said Dr Desai.

Prof Kamar said reforming the sector remains key in attaining students who provide skills necessary for technological needs in this 21st century.

“The current shortage of artisans, masons and technicians among others can only be addressed if we enroll in TVET,” said Prof Kamar.

Mr Mishra said legislators would continue to work with the national government in improving TVET’s infrastructure in their constituencies.