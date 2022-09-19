Gov’t committed to providing solutions to ease high cost of living, Oguna

ByBeth Nyaga
The Government of Kenya Spokesperson Col. (Rtd) Cyrus O. Oguna has said the Government is committed to providing long-term solutions to ease the high cost of living Kenyans have been experiencing.

“The high cost of living Kenyans have been experiencing has been a concern for the Government, and the Government is committed to providing long-term solutions that will offer the much-needed relief,” he said.

Through social media, Oguna said that the new policy to achieve this includes the removal of subsidies on both fuel and unga which benefitted only a few individuals.

“The focus being to empower producers to upscale production for the benefit of many,” notes Oguna.

According to the Spokesperson, this is predicated on making fertilizers, good quality seeds, and other inputs affordable and available to farmers and other producers.

Subsequently, 1.4 million bags of fertilizer have been made available at a cost of Ksh 3,500 for a 50 kg bag, down from the current Ksh 6,500.

  

