Govt committed to resettling displaced families in Laikipia

The National Government has re-affirmed its commitment towards the resettling of families in Ol-Moran, Laikipia County that were displaced by banditry attacks.

Laikipia County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri said that the government had put into place elaborate measures to ensure re-building of houses that were torched by arsonists to enable the victims return back to their homes.

He added that an assortment of building materials has already been delivered in Ol-Moran and that the process of re-constructing the houses was underway noting that at least 40 families have been earmarked in the programme.

The County Commissioner spoke at Ol-Moran’s DC’s office when he launched the distribution of relief food and assorted building materials from the government through the Minister of Interior and Coordination to the identified families.

He was accompanied by Laikipia West Deputy Commissioner Hezron Nyaberi and his Kirima counterpart John Orata.

First in the line are 14 houses in Kisii ndogo that were torched and the programme will be extended to the other area among them Merigwit, Miharati, Survey, Ngare Narok and Dam Samaki villages that were adversely affected by the banditry attacks that left over 15 people dead, scores injured and property and crops of unknown value destroyed.

The conflict also left several schools closed though they have re-opened but with some learners yet to return back to school.