Gov’t establishes company to start vaccine production

Kenya has established a new company to start vaccine production in Nairobi’s Embakasi area by Easter next year.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said the company will be known as the Kenya Biovax Limited.

The President said the pandemic had exposed the lack of manufacturing facilities both in Kenya and other African countries.

The facility is expected to be a fill-and-finish factory ahead of the country setting up a full-scale manufacturing plant to guarantee supply.

The country aims to have a fully fledged human vaccine manufacturing capability by 2024, the National Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment Plan from the Ministry of Health shows.

The facility will be built at the former Kenya Medical Supplies Authority(KEMSA) depot in Embakasi, according to the ministry of health.It will also produce other vaccines, such as the Polio drops.