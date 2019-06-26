Govt condemns Njaguar’s remarks against foreign traders

Written By: Claire Wanja
The government of Kenya through spokesperson Cyrus Oguna denounced Jaguar’s remarks, terming them ‘unfortunate.’
The Government has distanced itself from public utterances made by Starehe Constituency Member of Parliament Charles Njagua against foreigners living and working in Kenya.

In a statement to the newsrooms on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Njagua’s remarks saying the unfortunate exploitation of the freedom of free speech to dehumanize foreign communities and incite local constituents undermines the welcoming culture that Kenya is reputed for and has to be condemned.

They said the statements were reckless and unneighbourly.

“The   Government   of   Kenya   deeply   regrets   the   careless   and   inciteful language   against   foreigners   living   and   working   in   Kenya   in   public utterances made by Hon. Charles Njagua, the Member of Parliament for Starehe   Constituency.   This   aggressive   and   ill-tempered   language   goes against the letter and spirit of Kenya’s welcoming ethos, as well as the progressive nature of the Constitution of our Republic.”

The government has reassured all foreign nationals living and working in Kenya of their personal safety and that of their investments in the country.

“The Laws that govern Kenya’s conduct as a member of the international community have been upheld and embraced over many decades since our country gained its   independence. The established institutions that safeguard these laws affirm Kenya’s firmly held belief in the importance of free   movement   of   people,   goods   and   services, and our ceaseless championing of the East African Community and the African Continental Free Trade Area is a living testament to this. His Excellency the President has on several occasions affirmed Kenya’s openness and invited fellow Africans and members of the international community to visit our country partner with Kenyans and invest freely in the country. Most pertinently, our   President   has   extended   an   open   invitation   to   the   wider   African Diaspora to feel welcome and at home in Kenya.” Added the statement.

At the same time, Government spokesperson Col Rtd Cyrus Oguna also denounced Jaguar’s comments saying Kenyans were peace loving people who had over the years coexisted peacefully with other nationalities. Oguna said such comments were unfortunate and had no place in today’s global environment.

Meanwhile, Tanzania has summoned Kenyan High Commissioner to Dar Dan Kazungu to explain the remarks and the safety of Tanzanian nationals in Kenya.

A video doing rounds on social media captured Njaguar issuing a 24 ultimatum to the government to deport foreigners living in the country. He claimed that foreigners were doing businesses that were meant for Kenyans.

He allegedly incited Kenyans against foreigners.

