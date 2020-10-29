Govt. confirms that Lamu Port project is on schedule

The first three berths of Lamu Port project is set for completion in October 2021 at a cost of Ksh 42 billion, the National Government has confirmed.

Lapsset corridor project Director General Sylvester Kasuku said the project encountered some delays because of COVID-19 pandemic, but they are still on course.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the port on Thursday, Kasuku said the total completion rate of the first three berths at the port currently stands at 83 per cent.

“The first berth is already 100 per cent complete. We are looking forward to having all the three berths completed by October next year,” said Kasuku.

“We have not slowed our process of delivery, we are continuing to deliver at a constant rate,” he said.

Last December, President Uhuru Kenyatta was scheduled to tour Lamu and commission the first berth of the project, but the event was postponed.

On Thursday, Interior PS Karanja Kibicho led a team of nine Principal Secretaries, under the National Development Implementation Technical Committee (NDITC) to inspect the 32-berth Lamu Port.

Kibicho said the team has so far visited 1,500 national government projects countrywide.

“Out of the 1,500 projects we have toured, we have been able to unlock 1,200 projects that were not moving, hence costing the government money in terms of delay penalties,” said Kibicho.

He said the Lamu Port project, which was started in 2012, is one of the flag-ship projects that the President is eager to see operational.

“We expect between now and next year that the President will come here for the commissioning,” said Kibicho.

In the 2020/21 Financial Year, the Lapsset project got an additional Sh6 billion to fast-track the project.

After the completion of the first three berths, the project will employ at least 1,500 people.

