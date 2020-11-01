Govt. considering reopening of schools for other learners

14

University Education PS Amb. Simon Nabukwesi has encouraged learners in grade 4 and candidates in class 8 and form 4 to continue with their studies without fears of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amb. Nabukwesi revealed that the Government is looking into possibilities of reopening learning for the other learners in form 1,2 and 3 and class 5,6 and 7 who have not yet reported back to school.

The PS told learners that “the disease is already here with us but learning in schools has to continue since you are better and useful being in school rather than staying at home.”

Nabukwesi said, “We at the Ministry are concerned about your safety while in school and that is why we are ensuring you have sufficient desks to enable you observe social distancing to avoiding contracting  COVID-19.”

Amb. Nabukwesi was speaking in Bungoma County after visiting Bungoma High school and Bukunjangabo primary school.

He thanked the teachers for their commitment and encouraged them not to prepare the candidates for the national examination scheduled for March Next year.

The University education PS also visited several workshops within Bungoma, vihiga, kakamega, webuye and Mt elgon sub counties to check on the progress of locally assembled desks.

The government has set aside Ksh 1.9 billion under the Economic Stimulus Programme for the supply of the locally assembled desks and chairs to public primary and secondary schools countrywide.

Amb. Nabukwesi assured the Jua kali artisans who were awarded tenders in the area that the government would pay them once delivery of the desks to respective schools is done.

 

