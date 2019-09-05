Gov’t halts construction of Homa Bay County Assembly building

The National Government has stopped the construction of an ultra-modern five-storey building for the Members of Homa Bay County Assembly.

The building which was to accommodate 60 members of the County Assembly was to be constructed adjacent to the present County Assembly at a cost of 348 million shillings.

The construction was to be done in three phases whereby the County Assembly had set aside 90 million shillings for the first phase as they would allocate more funds in the subsequent financial years of 2020/2021 and 2021/2022.

Speaking to the press in his office, Homa Bay County Commissioner Harman Shambi said the proposed site for the construction belongs to the National Government and not County Government.

Meanwhile, a middle-aged man was Wednesday arraigned before a Homa Bay court charged with defiling a 15 year old child contrary to the sexual offences Act.

Before Homa Bay Principal Magistrate, Ruth Maloba, Imbogo Tisa was charged with committing an indecent act with a child contrary to the Act.

The accused was charged that on 6th of August this year at Marindi village in Homa Bay Sub County, he intentionally and unlawfully had carnal knowledge with the minor against her consent.

He denied the charges and was granted a bond of 100, 000 shillings plus one surety of a similar amount.

He could not raise the bond and was remanded at Homa Bay G.K Prison until 16thSeptember when his case would be mentioned while hearing was fixed for October 17.