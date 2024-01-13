Gov’t convenes private sector roundtables to boost Kenya’s investment climate

The government, through the National Investment Council (NIC), is gearing up to conduct quarterly private sector roundtables to foster collaboration and address challenges within Kenya’s investment climate.

The initiative aims to provide policy and non-policy solutions to create a conducive investment environment in the country, with the inaugural roundtable scheduled for March 2024.

This development follows the NIC’s second full council meeting chaired by President William Ruto on Friday.

In addition, the Council resolved that the Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry Rebecca Miano and her Treasury counterpart, shall schedule periodic media briefings targeted at investors and the international media to enhance communication, conveying Kenya’s accurate stance on fiscal, monetary, and investment matters.

Miano emphasized that the initiative intends to break down barriers that hinder domestic investment and limit the uptake of available opportunities by investors.

“Investors are pivotal drivers of economic development. Their innovation, capital infusion and strategic initiatives are catalysts for growth and prosperity,” she stated.

The NIC is a body mandated to advise the Government on ways to increase investment and support the economic growth agenda.

The council comprises 23 members from both the public and private sectors, with 12 members representing the private sector.

The President, through Gazette Notice dated 1st December 2022, appointed the 12 private sector members to the NIC to serve for a period of three (3) years, effective from the 30th of November, 2022.