Gov’t, counties to collaborate on restoring Athi River health

The Government has pledged to take decisive action to clean up the heavily polluted Athi River, a critical water source for residents of Machakos, Makueni, and Kitui counties.

This was disclosed by the Permanent Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni Muriuki, during an event in Machakos town.

PS Muthoni confirmed that a committee will be formed to strengthen the work of the existing Nairobi Water Commission, which has been tasked with addressing the pollution crisis but has made little progress.

“The government is aware of the severe consequences faced by those using Athi River water, and we are committed to handling the situation,” she stated.

The pollution of the Athi River, primarily caused by sewage and industrial chemicals, has raised public health concerns.

Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Mwangangi lamented that residents relying on the river for drinking and farming were suffering from diseases such as cancer due to the contaminated water.

He noted that, despite years of promises from the government, no lasting solution has been implemented.

“Despite the formation of the Athi River Water Commission to manage the crisis, nothing tangible has been achieved. Many people along the river have fallen victim to incurable diseases linked to the pollution,” Deputy Governor Mwangangi said, expressing frustration with the government’s slow response.

PS Muthoni assured that the national government would play its role in reducing the pollution in the river and ensuring the safety of those who depend on it.

“It is the policy of the national government to protect the health of Kenyans, and we will work alongside county governments to tackle this issue head-on,” she emphasized.

She urged the county governments of Machakos, Kitui, and Makueni to join forces with the national government in combating the pollution menace, calling for stricter regulation of sewage systems that discharge waste into the river.

Muthoni highlighted the need for stronger oversight in towns and industries contributing to the river’s degradation.

The PS made these remarks while presiding over Global Handwashing Day celebrations at Manza Medical Training College in Machakos town, where she also encouraged residents to register for the new Social Health Authority, a health insurance facility that replaces the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

This new facility, she noted, would serve as a safeguard for Kenyans’ health.

In her address, PS Muthoni praised Machakos County for its proactive approach to health issues and noted that millions of Kenyans had already registered for the new health insurance, enhancing their health security.

The government’s renewed focus on the Athi River crisis brings hope to affected residents, but the successful cleanup will require sustained efforts from both national and county authorities.