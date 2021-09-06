Gov’t declares Laikipia Nature Conservancy a security operation zone

The government has imposed a dusk to dawn (6 pm-6 am) curfew in the Laikipia Nature Conservancy and its environs to flush out all illegal occupants.

Through a statement, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i noted that the Laikipia Nature Conservancy and its environs are declared as a disturbed area henceforth and therefore a security operation zone.

In addition, all leaders, politicians and public officers and others who have illegally moved their livestock into the conflict zone have been ordered to remove the same from there within 48 hours.

The decision by the CS comes shortly after the National Security Council meeting at State House Nairobi to review the security situation in parts of Laikipia County, especially in the Laikipia Nature Conservancy.

The move by the government comes as tension remains high in Ol Moran, Laikipia County after 50 homes were set ablaze Saturday night and Sunday morning with hundreds of residents fleeing from the area.

On the 5th day of attacks, armed bandits descended on the 100 acre Kisii Ndogo village.

The Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya asked those with missing relatives to report to the police as investigations to bring culprits to book continue.

The incident further fuelled the growing tension in the area caused by rising insecurity that has forced dozens to leave their home.

On Saturday National Security Advisory Council is said to have discussed the insecurity situation a day after Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya led top security officials from the region in meeting with locals at Ol Moran township.

So far two people have lost their lives while a class eight pupil is in hospital receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.

Residents say they are living in fear and are calling for swift intervention from the national government.