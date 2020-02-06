Govt declares Tuesday 11th Feb a holiday in Moi’s memory

The Government has declared Tuesday the 11th February a public holiday to allow Kenyans to participate in celebrating the life of departed retired President Daniel arap Moi.

The remains of the late Daniel arap Moi will be interred on Wednesday 12th February at his home in Kabarak Nakuru County.

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua said President Uhuru Kenyatta will lead Kenyans in public viewing of the body on Saturday 8th February at Parliament buildings.

Kinyua said the body shall lie in state at Parliament buildings for three days from Saturday 8th to Monday 10th February 2020 to allow Kenyans the opportunity to pay their last respects to the former head of state.

President Uhuru will arrive at Parliament Buildings at 10:15 am on Saturday and all State officials required to be in attendance are expected to be in the precincts of Parliament by 9:45 am.

The Cortege will leave Lee funeral at 8:05 am with the casket draped in the National Flag and escorted by the Moi family.

Kinyua said the solemn procession will make its way to Parliament buildings through Valley road and Kenyatta Avenue.

The former head of State will be accorded full military ceremonial honours which include conveyance of the body of the former President under escort in a Gun Carriage accompanied by military musical honours and a 19 gun-salute.

On Tuesday, Moi’s remains will be driven to Nyayo Stadium for a national memorial which will be an inter-denominational service led by the African Inland Church.

Kinyua said the Government continues to receive messages of condolences and they are in the process of compiling the list of heads of states and Governments as well as other dignitaries who have expressed their intention to attend the State memorial service.