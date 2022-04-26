Govt declares Tuesday 3rd May public holiday to celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr

The Government has declared Tuesday 3rd May 2022 as a public holiday to to celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr, the “Feast of Fast-Breaking.”

The announcement was made Interior CS Fred Matiang’i through a Gazette notice Tuesday afternoon.

This sets the stage for a long holiday weekend for Kenyans after the Government also declared Friday 29th a National Holiday in honour of departed former President Mwai Kibaki while Monday is a holiday to mark Labour day.

Idd-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

It is the ninth month of the Muslim calendar and begins and ends with the appearance of the crescent moon.

This year the period commenced on 1st April 2022 and will end in the evening of 1st May 2022.

For Muslims, Ramadan is a period of introspection, communal prayer (ṣalāt) in the mosque, and reading of the Qurʾān. God forgives the past sins of those who observe the holy month with fasting, prayer, and faithful intention.

Ramadan, however, is less a period of atonement than it is a time for Muslims to practice self-restraint, in keeping with ṣawm (Arabic: “to refrain”), one of the pillars of Islam.

Although ṣawm is most commonly understood as the obligation to fast during Ramadan, it is more broadly interpreted as the obligation to refrain between dawn and dusk from food, drink, sexual activity, and all forms of immoral behavior, including impure or unkind thoughts.

Muslims will gather for family meals as well as prayer in mosques to celebrate as Eid al-Fitr.