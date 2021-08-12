Govt declares war on illicit brews in Nakuru County

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya says the Government will not tolerate the consumption of illicit brews, sub-standard drinks and operation of unlicensed liquor outlets.

Speaking at Hodi Hodi village within Kiamaina ward in Bahati Sub-County where ten people have so far died after consuming illicit brews, Natembeya said drugs and illicit brews threaten the future of the youth in Kenya and urged political and religious leaders to support Government efforts against the two problems.

During an impromptu raid overseen by the Regional Commissioner on suspected illicit brew dens, unidentified chemicals packaged in 20-litre containers and suspected to be used in brewing illicit liquor were recovered.

The administrator confirmed that 9 of the victims have been moved to Nakuru Level 5 Teaching and Referral Hospital after their condition deteriorated while one is receiving medical attention at the Bahati sub-county hospital.

“Two of those who are admitted at the level 5 hospital are in a critical condition, we are urging anybody who may have consumed the brew and has not exhibited any symptoms to come forward and be subjected to medical checkup.

He said they are going to arrest suppliers and brewers of illicit brews and shut down all liquor outlets which do not comply with the national and county governments’ laws on liquor and liquor business.

This comes after complaints by residents who demanded the immediate closure of licensed liquor outlets located near learning institutions.

Natembeya directed security agencies and local leaders to establish forums in all constituencies to spearhead the operation.

He called on locals to cooperate with the police in the fight against illicit brews, adding that he had led officers from various investigative agencies in visiting the village.

The Regional Commissioner said police were awaiting a conclusive report after post mortem on the deceased adding that a manhunt for the suspected peddler had been intensified.

The Nakuru County Administration supported the Regional Commissioner’s directive saying many youth in the region had been affected by the vice.

“We want the operation so that the blame game can stop. The war on illicit brews drugs in Nakuru should be fought without relenting,” said The County Chief Officer Disaster Management Ann Njenga

Ms Njenga said that the county administration will team up with the national government in the fight against illicit brews and drugs saying that Nakuru’s economic and social sectors had been affected by the two problems.

On Wednesday superintendent in charge of Bahati Sub-County hospital Dr Kennedy Owino said that though all those admitted had not lost their sight loss, they were drowsy and unable to talk.

Dr Owino indicated that relatives of the victims confirmed that they had been drinking liquor before falling sick.

“They hail from Bahati constituency and were all brought in suffering from intoxication.

Our preliminary tests point to a possibility of organophosphate poisoning. Currently we are managing their condition by giving them fluids via transfusion and orally,” The Medical Superintendent pointed out.

