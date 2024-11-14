Gov’t defends CBC, varsity funding model amid criticism by Catholic Bishops

The Ministry of Education has dismissed claims by the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops that the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) is “crumbling” and that issues persist with the new university funding model.

In a statement, Education CS Julius Migos defended the implementation of CBC, noting that the construction of the 16,000 classrooms required for Grade 9 is at an advanced stage.

He pointed out that the government has allocated Ksh17.6 billion to complete the classrooms by December 2024.

“The Government has, therefore, taken proactive measures and invested heavily to ensure that the noble objectives of CBC are achieved through seamless implementation. This, therefore, can hardly be described as “crumbling”,” said Migos.

The CS noted that the government has employed 56,950 teachers for Junior School, with 46,000 intern teachers set to be hired on permanent and pensionable terms by January 2025, alongside an additional 20,000 new teachers.

Additionally, Migos stated that the government provides capitation for Junior School learners at the rate of Ksh15,042 per learner per year.

“The Government has, therefore, taken proactive measures and invested heavily to ensure that the noble objectives of CBC are achieved through seamless implementation. This, therefore, can hardly be described as “crumbling”,” the CS stated.

On university funding, Migos noted the new funding model has disbursed over Ksh41 billion in loans and scholarships since 2023 which has helped to stabilize universities that had accumulated Ksh70 billion in debt.

He added that a National Working Committee, appointed by President William Ruto, is currently gathering public input to further refine the funding model.

“We request our Catholic clergy not to condemn a whole education system that has over 11 million learners,” the CS stated.