Govt defends use of Hell’s Gate for World Rally Championship

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has dispelled fears that the planned World Rally Championship to be hosted at the Hell’s Gate National Park will be detrimental to the wildlife ecosystem.

Balala says routes for the race have been carefully chosen to avoid collision with animals. The event slated for July is expected enhance domestic tourism with between 80,000-100,000 visitors visitors expected to attend the rally event.

The prestigious event will be held in Naivasha’s Hell’s Gate National Park and is expected to draw.

However, the motive of the event has been questioned by environmentalists who are concerned about wild animals well being.

Balala says the world event would have minimal effects on the wildlife and ecosystem.

This came as the organizers of the event in conjunction with the government settled for Kenya Wildlife Service – KWS training institute in Naivasha as the main service center for the esteemed rally fans.

The CS said that the organizers will expand the current graduation square and use the nearby Sanctuary farm to host more of the rally equipment and machinery.

Balala also noted that plans are already at an advanced stage to construct a waterfront in Lake Naivasha which will be used during the event.

Kenya Motorsport Federation Chairman Phineas Kimathi says the event is expected to cost Ksh 6 billion shillings. The World Rally Championship is scheduled for July.