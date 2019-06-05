Govt develops strategy to attain 10% forest cover by 2022

The Kenya Forest Service in partnership with relevant Government ministries has developed a strategy that will see the country get a 10% forest cover by 2022.

The strategy includes an ambitious plan to plant an estimated 1.8 billion tree seedlings before 2022.

This follows a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta urging Kenyans to support the course by planting trees in their farms as well.

At present the country stands at 7.2% forest cover with Chief Conservator of Forests Julius Kamau saying they will need the support of all Kenyans to attain the 10% cover.

He said that once planted the seedlings will cover a total of 1.6 million hectares and that the strategy which is being coordinated by the Ministry of Interior seeks to bring together the private sector as well as various agencies working on the same.

Kamau also urged Government departments and private companies to direct their CSR budget towards the noble idea.

Kamau was speaking at the closure of Rhino Ark organized Motor sport where conservationists participate in the 4×4 vehicles challenge in the bush to raise funds for conservation of Kenya’s water towers.

The initiative has so far raised over 1.5 billion shillings which has been used for various conservation projects.

Rhino Ark Executive Director Christian Lambtrecht said that the fence constructed on the Aberdares, Mt Kenya and Mau South have helped keep off wild animals from over 80,000 households where human wildlife conflict was common.