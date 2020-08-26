The Ministry of Education has released Free Day Secondary Education (FDSE) funds at a capitation rate of KShs 5,151.00 per student.

In a circular Wednesday to Regional Coordinators of Education and County Directors of Education, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Education Dr. Richard Belio Kipsang says the data used for this capitation was extracted from National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) earlier this month.

In regards to payment of salaries to school employees, he said in January 2020, the Ministry of Education released 50% of FDSE funds to schools which included P.E funds up to June 2020. In this regard he said Ksh 3,226 per learner should be utilized in the payment of salaries to non-teaching staff, water and electricity bills as well as administrative costs up to December 2020.

On utilization of maintenance and improvement funds, the PS said a total annual allocation for Maintenance and Improvement (M&l) was Ksh 5,000 of which Ksh 4,000 was disbursed in January 2020. He noted that an additional Ksh 500.00 per learner has been released to enable schools prepare for re-opening in January 2021 to conform to COVID-19 guidelines.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Consequently, he noted that the contents of a circular dated 26th November 2019 on the amounts for M&l will change to Ksh 4,500.00.

Dr Kipsang said the Ministry of Education will support teachers employed by the Boards of Management (BOMs) as at 15th March 2020 for six months only form July to December 2020 by paying them Ksh.10,000.00 per month.

“Each teacher must sign for the money personally and records kept for later auditing. Payment should be made monthly and not in advance, Schools with BOM teachers will receive a separate commensurate disbursement based on the data obtained from the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) in to their operation account. Only teachers with TSC numbers will benefit from this package. This circular supersedes the one dated 20th August, 2020.” He said

He further stated that Edu Afya medical cover for students in public secondary schools is operational and principals are required to advise students accordingly and offer support to learners/parents whenever they encounter any challenge with their UPI.

He said all principals must acknowledge receipt of funds by issuing official school receipts to the Principal Secretary, State Department of Early Learning and Basic Education for both Tuition and Operation Accounts with copies to the Sub County Directors (SCDEs) and County Directors of Education (CDEs); acknowledging receipt of funds through NEMIS by uploading a copy of the official receipt for both accounts where applicable; providing to the County Director of Education through the Sub- County Director of Education an allocation of funds dully signed by individual students and having Individual students sign form-lists that show their admission numbers and full names as in the admission register and the amount awarded. These lists should be attached to the payment voucher kept in the school as per procedure and every student issued with a school official receipt for the allocation.

He specified that this must be accomplished within two weeks of receipt of funds, failure to which further release of grants to such schools will be suspended.

“It is the responsibility of every County Director and Sub-County Director of Education to authenticate and monitor the accuracy of enrolment data of their schools as reflected in NEMIS. All County Directors of Education are asked to circulate the contents of this letter to all principals of public secondary schools within their jurisdiction.” He added.