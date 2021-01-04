Govt disburses Ksh 28M for reconstruction of classes in Kisumu

The government has disbursed Ksh 28 million for the reconstruction of six schools destroyed by floods in Nyando, Kisumu County.

The disbursement is timely as education stakeholders had expressed fear that the affected school may not reopen.

They are now a relieved lot after learning that the government had already taken necessary measures to ensure learning continued without disruption.

Speaking Monday morning, the team led by Kisumu County Director of Education, Isaac Atebe, area MP Jared Okello and Nyando Deputy County Commissioner, Julius Kavita said they were on an inspection tour of all the affected schools.

Atebe said Kandaria and Ombaka secondary schools were allocated Kshs 20 million (Ksh 10 million each) while Ogenya and Kandaria primary received Ksh 4 million each for reconstruction works.

“The generous support from the government has apparently seen more than 50 percent of learners report back after staying home for almost a year due to Coronavirus,” explained Atebe.

Atebe added, the team led by DCC, Kavita and Chiefs will continue mobilizing residents to ensure all learners report back to respective schools or to those they have been relocated owing to the serious flooding that marooned some schools.

Kavita on his part commended residents for taking their children back to school despite the devastating effects of COVID 19 on the global health and economy.

He said that no cases of pregnancies have been reported despite the learners having stayed home for such a long period.