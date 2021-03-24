Gov’t disburses Ksh 7.5B in preparation for KCSE on Friday

The government has released Ksh 7.5 billion to secondary schools in preparation for the forthcoming Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination scheduled to begin on Friday.

The second phase of disbursement will see the remaining 50 per cent channelled into the school accounts in April.

Speaking in Kisumu’s Manyatta Primary School the Cabinet Secretary for Education Professor George Magoha said that the monies allocated will be used to cater for the logistics of the national exam countrywide.

Magoha also assured personnel who would be involved in the process of their payment on time.

In addition, Magoha noted that centres with more than 400 candidates would be manned by 3 police officers as opposed to the initial two.

Schools known for cheating according to the Education CS will be under strict scrutiny from education officials as candidates are urged to avoid being caught in the vice.

On Monday, the chairman of Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) Prof John Onsati directed security officers manning examination centres to ensure that they cooperate fully to ensure the safety of all candidates and examination material during the period the examination will be underway.

He further called on centre managers to ensure all Covid-19 Health protocols as per Ministry of Health directives are adhered to. These include wearing face masks and enhanced spacing between candidates in the examination room.