Govt dismisses calls to lower minimum age of consent for sex

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Simon Kiprono Chelugui has dismissed calls by a section of lawmakers and the Judiciary to lower the minimum age of consent for sex from 18 to 16 years.

Chelugui says lowering the age of consent is not in the interest of the government but rather fast tracking the enactment of a comprehensive children law that will handle emerging trends affecting children in the country.

” Kenya is a signatory to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (ACRWC) representing a commitment towards prevention and response to all forms of violence against children.” Noted the CS

Speaking during the official launch of the Report on the “Minimum Age of Consent for Sex: Addressing The Dilemma”, Chelugui called for a multi-disciplinary approach towards protection of children in the country.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He said his ministry in consultation with other stakeholders have recommended an amendment of the Children’s Act 2001 that will soon be presented to parliament.

” Through the Department of Children Services, my Ministry has put in robust measures to strengthen a child protection system to focus on legal and policy reforms, institutional capacity development, planning, budgeting, monitoring and information management.” He said

The Labour CS further warned parents whose teenage children go missing without proper explanation that they risk being arrested and fined.

” The family is the natural and fundamental unit of the society and the necessary basis of social order, and therefore, the family must take a center stage in bringing up of children and in protecting the rights of children.” He said the CS

In the report the National Gender and Equality Commission among other stakeholders noted the problematic Section Eight of the Sexual Offences Act, which criminalizes sex among teenagers, and proposes that the section be amended to reduce the number of teenage boys going to jail.