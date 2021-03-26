Govt dismisses leakage claims as KCSE kicks-off Countrywide

State Department for Early Learning and Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Ouma Jwan has dismissed claims of leakage saying the integrity of the KCSE examination is above board.

Jwan spoke in Kibra Friday morning as the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination 2020 on Friday officially kicked off countrywide.

The PS while supervising the distribution of KCSE papers said the reports of leakage by a local daily were unfounded and malicious urging Kenyans to disregard them.

Education CS Prof. George Magoha said the exam has not been leaked as alleged, urging the students to focus on doing their best amid the challenges brought by COVID-19.

Magoha spoke at St. Paul’s Ageng’a mixed in Migori County where he supervised day 1 of the KCSE exam.

The CS traced a candidate, Emma Achieng, who was missing to her home in Nyatike only to learn that she went missing three weeks ago.

Ministry of Education CAS Mumina Bonaya on the other hand was in Isiolo County to monitor the exercise while University Education & Research PS Amb. Simeon Nabukwesi supervised the distribution of KCSE exams paper in Webuye Bungoma County.