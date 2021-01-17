Govt dismisses Mandera’s Governor Al shabaab control claims

The National Government has dismissed claims that Al shabaab has take control of Mandera County terming them as false and misleading.

North Eastern Regional Commissioner Nicodemus Musyoki Ndalana, said the claims by Governor Ali Roba are regrettable and could heighten tensions among residents.

“The Governor knows our doors remain wide open for continuous and further consultation on all matters to do with security. Given the sensitive and risky nature of our operations, it is highly regrettable that he chose to address such delicate and complex national security concerns in the manner he did. His actions as a leader have the potential of heightening tensions and possibly placing lives at risks. Our joint interest is to see Mandera prosper, and my office remains committed to achieving this goal,” he said.

Ndalana further said that Mandera is among the frontier counties that have immensely benefited from the national government’s heavy investment on progressive upgrading of security infrastructure, deployment of personnel, and improvement of intelligence-gathering mechanisms.

“It is commendable that the Governor acknowledges the tremendous support, given by the National Government as we remain resolute in protecting our territorial integrity,” He said.

While acknowledging the security challenges facing the region, Ndalana said, “There is no denying that the county still experiences daunting scenarios each day due to its proximity to the Al-Shabaab corridor, but it is no longer the enemy’s stomping ground. Contrary to the Governor’s claims, since 2013, Mandera County has registered steady gains through our security forces who have been repulsing and deterring threats to lives and property.”

He said investment in learning has stabilized significantly saying National Government Administrators have been tasked with the responsibility of ensuring that all children report back to school and majority of the schools have reopened despite the shortage teachers, with an overwhelming percentage turnout of learners.

Ndalana said, the threat is evolving both in form and nature, saying the enemy is planting operatives strategically to advance his agenda of attacking, destabilising, and disrupting our way of life through recruitment and radicalization to violent extremism.

“I encourage all elected leaders, and members of the public, to consider strengthening the partnership with the security teams with a view to positioning our country as a safe investment destination for local and foreign investors,” He said.