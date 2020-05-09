Gov’t distributes food worth Ksh 300M to vulnerable communities

The government through the Covid-19 Emergency Fund has kicked off the distribution of 10 tonnes of assorted dry foods.

The exercise is targeting vulnerable communities as it seeks to cushion them from the adverse effects of the pandemic.

Speaking as he handed over food supplies worth Ksh 300 million to residents Mukuru Kwa Njenga slums, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said the initiative will target 250,000 vulnerable families in its first phase.

About 50 persons drawn from Mukuru kwa Njenga slums lined up at the Kenyatta International Convention Center to receive welfare packages as the government kicked off the exercise.

According to Covid-19 emergency Fund Chair Jane Karuku, the food supply is intended to aid beneficiaries during these trying times.

On instructions from President Kenyatta, CS Matiang’i also met members of the Eastleigh Business Community and discussed collaborative ways of battling Covid-19.

The CS, however, reiterated that battling Covid-19 would only be done by observing the law, following the Ministry of Health’s guidelines and establishing safety nets for the vulnerable.

CS Matiang’i also emphasized that the fight against Covid-19 must take a collective approach as it does not discriminate against any community or individual, and reiterated Government’s commitment to continue working with communities, through their leadership, to win this war.