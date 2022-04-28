Govt drafting regulations to empower small-scale fishermen

The Government is in the process of setting up fish value addition to enhance efficiency for small-scale fish farmers in the Country.

Director in the State Department for Fisheries, Aquaculture & Blue Economy Dr. Rodrick Kundu, says the government will also enhance training of the youth in regions that rely on fisheries as their main economic activity.

Speaking during an ongoing meeting in Nairobi, bringing together stakeholders and partners promoting the fisheries sector in Eastern Africa, Southern Africa and Indian Ocean region, the Director in the State Department for Fisheries, Aquaculture & Blue Economy Dr. Rodrick Kundu said the government is drafting regulations that will allow small-scale fishermen to access fisheries resources and embark on joint ventures beyond the Kenyan Exclusive Economic Zone.

He said plans are underway to equip the youth with skills to engage in fisheries profitably and sustainably.

Even though about 3 million Kenyans are involved in fisheries activities, Kenya like other countries in the Eastern and Southern Africa as well as the Indian Ocean region face management challenges that hinder the sector to perform optimally.

According to two preliminary reports on fisheries management plans and the re-definition and characterisation of small-scale fisheries, only 61 fisheries have management plans out of 216 fisheries identified in the region and only 36 are implementing them.

The two reports were submitted for discussion and validation to seven Southwestern Indian Ocean (SWIO) countries at an ECOFISH workshop from 26 to 28 April 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya.

According to Vincent Degert, Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Mauritius and the Republic of Seychelles, “The small-scale fisheries, and the fishing industry in general, are compromised by overfishing, unsustainable fishing practices, pollution, and population growth, without management standards put in place and enforced. The reports are essential as they provide a clearer picture of the status quo, highlight the lessons and best practices from past experiences, and provide recommendations leading to sustainable management of the fisheries resources for the future generations.”

Small-scale fishing represents 78% of the catches in Comoros, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles and Tanzania.

This sector contributes significantly to food security and livelihood of the populations, particularly those considered poor.

However, the sector can better contribute to development in terms of employment, food and nutritional security, and wealth creation at local, national and regional levels.

The potential of small-scale fishing is estimated at USD 4 billion, with a wasted economic rent of approximately USD 400 million a year.