Govt earmarks Ksh300m towards devolving immigration services

The government has earmarked 300 million shillings towards devolving immigration services including issuance of passports, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has said.

Dr. Matiang’i said following the allocation, more passport centers have been opened in Nyeri, Eldoret, Nakuru and Embu with the latest being Kisii.

“An additional center is set to be opened in Narok in the coming months,” he stated.

The CS who was speaking in Kisii county Saturday during the official opening of the passport center reiterated the government’s commitment to taking services closer to wananchi.

“The president has instructed us to open more immigration offices in a bid to reduce congestion in the main offices in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu with a view to serve people easier and faster,” said Matiang’i.

The Kisii passport office has so far issued more than 4200 passports, serving 200-250 people in a day since it opened its doors in early June.

Meanwhile, the CS directed the regional commander and area county commissioner to deploy detectives to monitor issuance of birth certificates at Kisii Births and Deaths registration center to curb runaway graft by weeding out brokers who have allegedly invaded the office.

He appealed to residents to report any bribery case to the department so action could be taken on culprits.

Matiang’i warned officers involved in the vice that they will be kicked out soon.

“It is our mandate to serve the people in this country,” he said.

This comes even as residents raised complaints of losing their cash to brokers allegedly collecting bribes on behalf of officers.