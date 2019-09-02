Govt embarks on food safety management systems

Written By: DPPS
16

"We intend to focus on the development of food safety and quality standards, including strengthening the food value chain and facilitating innovations that will shift food production and consumption towards greater sustainability." DP Ruto
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Deputy President William Ruto has said the government is committed to the development of the country’s food safety and quality standards to safeguard the health of consumers.

The Deputy President said the government is adopting scientific and innovative food safety management systems to not only protect consumers but also ensure fair trade practices in the production of food.

Also Read  Kirinyaga Governor, her Deputy skip DP Ruto’s function in Kirinyaga

Dr Ruto said the relevant Government agencies are working together to ensure food safety throughout the various stages in food production.

Also Read  DP Ruto urges Senate, Parliament to end division of revenue standoff
“The importance of agriculture for Africa, as a major employer, may be seen in the significant steps taken towards enhancing global market access through the development and adoption of Codex standards.” Ruto

He said: “The ratification of food fortification by the Kenya Food Fortification Agency in our country, is a milestone in the standardization of nutritional content improvement of processed food.”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The Deputy President made the remarks while officially opening the 23rd Session of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) Coordinating Committee for Africa held at a Nairobi hotel on Monday.

Also Read  Gov't rules out compensation for Mau evictees
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Claire Wanja

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR