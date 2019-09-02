Govt embarks on food safety management systems

Deputy President William Ruto has said the government is committed to the development of the country’s food safety and quality standards to safeguard the health of consumers.

The Deputy President said the government is adopting scientific and innovative food safety management systems to not only protect consumers but also ensure fair trade practices in the production of food.

Dr Ruto said the relevant Government agencies are working together to ensure food safety throughout the various stages in food production.

He said: “The ratification of food fortification by the Kenya Food Fortification Agency in our country, is a milestone in the standardization of nutritional content improvement of processed food.”

The Deputy President made the remarks while officially opening the 23rd Session of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) Coordinating Committee for Africa held at a Nairobi hotel on Monday.