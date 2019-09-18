Gov’t embarks on vaccination campaign against foot and mouth disease

The Ministry of Agriculture has embarked on a countrywide vaccination against the foot and mouth disease.

According to Livestock Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai, lack of harmonized mitigation initiatives by county governments is to blame for recurring cases of foot and mouth disease.

Nakuru, Kiambu, Garissa and Uasin Gishu are among 26 counties with high prevalence of the foot and mouth disease according to a 2018 report by Ministry of Agriculture.

One year down the line, mitigation initiatives launched by affected counties have barely scratched the surface prompting the national government to step in, to conduct a countrywide vaccination.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Infected livestock manifest loss of appetite, reduced milk production, lameness as well as drooling saliva and chomping of jaws.

Prevalence of the foot and mouth disease is threatening to cripple the livestock sector. Owing to gravity of the impact on productivity, the Livestock PS is urging for an inclusive approach, which he says is more cost effective.

The livestock sector has been identified as key in achieving food security, as the government targets to increase milk production from the current 630 million liters to 1 billion annually by the year 2022.