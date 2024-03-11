Govt entities directed to stop payment to officers implicated in fake papers

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has directed all public institutions to halt the payment of public officers implicated in fake academic papers.

Through a circular, the anti graft agency noted that the move will affect officers from both National and County Governments.

The Commission noted with concern that in some cases, this is happening through collusion between the academic cheats and their Accounting Officers.

In the Circular issued under the hand of CEO Twalib Mbarak on Monday to all Accounting Officers in both national and county governments, EACC also asked the Accounting Officers to recover in full all salaries and benefits earned by any public officer found to have been employed on the basis of fake or forged academic certificates.