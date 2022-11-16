Govt. entrepreneurship centre to churn out 50,000 jobs

The government is targeting to create at least 50,000 direct and indirect manufacturing jobs through establishment of Centre for Entrepreneurship in country.

This follows the Cabinet approval Wednesday to establish the proposed centre which will be domiciled within Kenya Industrial Estates (KIE) in collaboration with the the Federal Republic of Germany.

“The Programme will target 250,000 youth entrepreneurs aged between 18 and 35 across the country by providing them with information on brand campaigns, website and call-in to the center,” stated a Cabinet dispatch released Tuesday.

Through the centre, additional 100,000 youth entrepreneurs will also have access to in-depth screening services such as coaching, mentoring and career guidance.

The jobs are further expected to expand manufacturing output and improving the overall country’s competitiveness.

The Kenya Kwanza administration targets to increase investments in manufacturing though agro-processing in order to push the sector’s share of GDP to 22pc from the current 15pc.