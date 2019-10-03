Govt establishes 15 centers of excellence across the country

The Government has created 15 centers of excellence across the country to build the necessary human capital development in the construction industry.

State Department for Vocational and Technical Training (TVET) Principal Secretary Dr Kevit Desai says the industry is dynamic than any other sector adding that the value chain in the sector would be addressed.

Desai spoke in Nyeri during the Nyeri National Polytechnic graduation ceremony for 48 civil construction technology trainers drawn from across the country where he also unveiled the institution as a centre of excellence.

“We are looking at the entire value chain of skills starting from artisan skills, craftsmen technicians and technologies and different kinds of individuals who build everything from roads, bridges and buildings,” Desai said.

He noted that these groups would build the next generation of the national aspirations in the construction sector adding that the industry is a critical pillar in the realization of the Big Four agenda.

The PS explained that the aim of the pillar was to reduce the cost of construction and find ways to add value to the sector and make an impact on productivity, innovation and efficiency.

“The construction sector in the continent is growing at 6.3 per cent and we have equipped 15 centres of excellence in different parts of this country and equipped them with modern testing facilities to analyze and measure the quality of construction materials,” he said.

Desai said this will ensure high level of training standards and ensure sustainability, innovations and safety in all projects done in the country.

He said the centres of excellence will be involved in policy making and play a role in technology transfer.

Desai disclosed that prior experience in construction would be prioritized to recognize the skills and competencies of those involved.

He added that the TVET institutions had been capitalized to the tune of Ksh 5.2 billion to support 200,000 students from Ksh 2.5 billion and an additional Ksh 4 billion from HELP to support 100,000 students in this financial year.