Kenya’s first Coronavirus isolation and treatment launched

Kenya has launched its first Coronavirus isolation and treatment Center at the Mbagathi Hospital with the Government activating an emergency operation center to closely monitor the evolution of the outbreak in China.

The 120 bed capacity facility will be used to isolate and attend to suspected cases.

At the same time, the Government has directed every County administration to establish at least one isolation center as a precaution measure.

Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral facility has also been earmarked for the establishment of a 300 bed capacity Center if Kenya reports any positive case.

“We have set up mandatory screening at all entry points to the country to ensure that no case gets unnoticed. Let us all remain vigilant and take precautionary measures so as to curb this global health challenge,” said the CS.

The CS said the government is cascading to community level to offer training and sensitisation exercise to proper empower individuals to be alert and on the lookout on any possibility, asserting further that in as much as health is a devolved function, the coronavirus scare now calls for stakeholder participation.

“We have trained over 1100 health workers who have already been deployed at JKIA. We will soon meet with stakeholders in the Public Service Vehicles to ensure that we all have the same purpose in the fight against COVID 19,” said Kagwe.

Further afield, Kagwe said the government in conjunction with Safaricom have partnered to provide information to Kenyans through text messages on the issues surrounding coronavirus that will be helpful in providing more.

Kagwe, said they are not taking any chances adding that the Government has also banned conferences and events of international nature with immediate effects.

This means the Magical Kenya Open on the European Tour, scheduled for the Karen Country Club in Nairobi from March 12-15, has been postponed with immediate effect.

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the European Tour said: “We understand and totally respect the decision made by the Government of Kenya in these difficult times.

“We are looking into the possibility of rescheduling the tournament at some point later in the season, but that remains simply a possibility right now – we have no definitive plans at this stage.

The Ministry of health also says it is engaging the public transport sector through the ministry of transport in the management of both personal and public hygiene.