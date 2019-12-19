The government is set to evict illegal settlers who have encroached on Marmanet forest located in Laikipia County beginning next month.

Over 10,000 people will be affected by the operation that seeks to reclaim part of the forest that has suffered massive degradation.

The government has intensified efforts to reclaim forest land, launching several operations to have those residing within forested land to vacate.

The government has issued an ultimatum to have those illegally residing in the forest to vacate.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Despite procrastination by those affected who claim to possess genuine title deeds, the government maintains that it will not rescind its decision.

Kenya Forest Service Chairs Peter Kinyua regretting that large swathes of the forest have been converted into large scale commercial farm lands.

Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi says his administration will partner with the national government to plant trees in the over 10,000 hectares of land set to be reclaimed.

The forest which originally measured 19,600 hectares has been reduced into commercial wheat and maize plantations.