Govt. expects Kshs 20B Thiba Dam to be completed within a year

The government says construction of the Kshs 20 billion Thiba Dam in Kirinyaga County is well on schedule for December 2021 completion deadline.

Construction of the project which has been delayed by disruption caused by COVID-19 pandemic and delayed payments has seen the contractors, STRABAG International embark on a 24-hour work routine in a bid to recover lost time.

According to the contractor, works on the 40-metre-high dam with a capacity to hold 15.6 million cubic meters of water is now at 40 percent.

Construction of the Thiba Dam is set to play a key role in supplying water to the Mwea irrigation scheme and benefit over 20,000 farmers.

With the increase in the water supply to the Mwea Irrigation Scheme, rice farmers who have been accustomed to irrigating crops for one season every year will now be able to double their production with additional 10,000 acres put under irrigation.

In a bid to complete the Thiba Dam Project, River diversion and intake tower have so far been completed.

Currently, the garroting of the foundation is ongoing, the water spillway is at 22% done, while the Excavation of the dam foundation is almost complete.

The whole project has an expected completion in a year’s time.

More equipment has been taken to increase workflow. The contractor has been working on two shifts, day and night thus increasing the labor capacity in a bid to meet the strict timelines

In a bid to impart skills to the local communities, 90 percent of the workforce has been sourced locally.