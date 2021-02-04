Govt extends deadline to acquire biometric passport by 10 months

The Government has extended the deadline for replacing the old passport by 10 months due to disruption caused by COVID-19.

Interior CS Fred Matiangi’ now says Kenyans have until 31st December 2021 to acquire the new East Africa Community biometric e-passport.

“Due to the height of the COIVD-19 pandemic, the Directorate of Immigration services scaled down its operations in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus.” He said.

The CS said this will be the last such extension barring any unforeseen circumstances urging Kenyans to take advantage and acquire the biometric passports at the earliest possible opportunity.

“For the avoidance of doubt, starting 1st January 2022, the old dark blue passport will be null and void. No Kenyan will be able to travel abroad without a valid East Africa Community biometric e-passport,” He said.

Meanwhile the mass distribution of Huduma Namba cards has begun in Nairobi County.

The Ministry of Interior says, the first batch has been dispatched to Huduma Kenya Centers across the Nairobi Metropolitan Area and its 17 sub-county offices.

The Government is sending an SMS notification to those who registered to collect their cards.