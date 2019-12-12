The government has extended the vetting of Kenyans whose fingerprints are in the UNHCR database by two weeks.

Speaking at Garissa primary school playgrounds during the 56th Jamhuri day celebrations, area county commissioner Meru Mwangi said slightly over 9,000 victims have been vetted and their fingerprints successfully removed from the database.

Mwangi urged those who have not been vetted to take advantage of the extension and avail themselves for vetting because they will be no more extension.

The county commissioner asked the chiefs, their assistants and the Imams in charge of various mosques in the all the 6 sub-counties across to ensure that the information reaches those who have not been vetted.

“We have requested for a two weeks’ extension after we realized there were quite a number of victims who had not been vetted. We have been given up to 31st this month,” Mwangi said

“I want to urge the chiefs, their assistants and Imams in mosques across the county to ensure that the information reaches all those who have not been vetted. This is a serious exercise and they must take this message seriously,” he added.

Thousands of Kenyans registered themselves as refugees in the early 90s in order to benefit from goodies offered then UNHCR and the third party repatriation exercise.

Over the years the goodies have diminished following plans to close down the vast refugees’ camps in Dadaab that was to over 600,000 refugees’ majority from neighbouring war torn Somalia.

According to UNHCR at least 40,000 Kenyans are in their database.

The exercise that also gave an opportunity to refugees who illegally acquired the Kenyan ID cards to surrender them was launched mid last month by internal security CAA Patrick Ole Ntutu at Garissa primary playgrounds.

Garissa governor Ali Korane who was present asked officials from the LAPSSET who have started surveying land within the county to stop forthwith the exercise.

Korane said land in Garissa is held in trust by the county government and no one from LAPSSET had consulted the county over the same

