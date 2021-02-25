Govt. to fast track completion of Kshs. 9B Muruny-Siyoi Dam

Construction of the Muruny-Siyoi Dam is expected to commence after the project hit a financial snag that has now delayed it for three years.

The Kshs. 9 billion dam was commissioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2015 with a three-year construction timeline but has since stalled due to unavailability of funds from the exchequer.

However, while touring West Pokot County, the National Development Implementation Technical Committee (NDITC) led by Principal Arid and Semi-Arid Land Principal Secretary Micah Powon assured residents that the government is committed to see the multi-purpose dam completed.

“One of the challenges is cashflow which we are going to address. We will make sure after this visit we fast track the completion of this project. We have established that we are at 54% completion rate but we are determined the project be completed as soon as possible,” said Puwon.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Muruny-Siyoi Multi-Purpose Dam has been designed to supply water to Makutano, Kapenguria, Chepareria and Kacheliba towns among other villages in West Pokot County.

According to Senate Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio who joined the NDITC team, lot one of the project which involves construction of treatment and storage facilities in Kabichbich and Kapenguria are well on course.

“This is a mega dam designed particularly to give clean drinking water to Kapenguria Town and to Kacheliba at some point by gravity. The people have waited for so long for that water. I’m hoping that the report going back to Nairobi is to accelerate provision of resources so that the contractor can go on and finish the project,” said Poghisio.

The team also inspected the ongoing construction of Kapsait – Sondany road in Pokot South which is 65% complete and Kapenguria –Kacheliba- Konyao road.

NDITC team also visited several schools both primary and secondary to assess the implementation of COVID-19 protocols.

Those present were Petroleum and Mining PS Eng. Dr. Andrew Kamau, Northern Corridor and Regional Development PS Dr. Belio Kipsang, County Commissioner West Pokot Apolo Okelo and Dr. Ruth Kagia Deputy Chief of Staff Executive Office of the President.