Gov’t guarantees university spots despite payment hurdles for qualified students

The government has assured that all students who qualify for university admission will secure places in their preferred institutions, regardless of their immediate ability to pay the required household contribution.

On Wednesday, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba directed public university vice-chancellors to admit all eligible students without exception.

“The Vice-Chancellors must ensure proper accommodation arrangements for first-year students, with the assurance that fees will be settled once the upkeep component is disbursed,” Ogamba stated.

He further mentioned that the Ministry of Education is working closely with the National Treasury to accelerate the release of necessary funds.

“We welcome suggestions from Parliament and other stakeholders to enhance the New Funding Model and refine the Means Testing Instrument,” the minister added.

In the revised funding model for universities, the Ministry of Education uses a ‘banding’ approach to assess students’ socio-economic conditions.

This assessment tool evaluates factors such as household income, geographic location, poverty levels, the number of dependents, and any special circumstances like disabilities.

The model aims to ensure that resources are allocated fairly and financial aid is distributed to those in need.

Students who apply for financial aid are categorized into five bands based on their household income and financial needs.

Band 1 represents the extremely needy and vulnerable students, who will receive the highest government support—70 per cent through scholarships, 25 per cent in loans, and will only need to contribute 5 per cent of the fees. These students will also receive Ksh 60,000 for upkeep.

Band 2 includes students from low-income families requiring significant financial assistance.

They will receive 60 per cent of their fees in scholarships, 30 per cent in loans, and contribute 10 per cent. They will also get Ksh 55,000 for upkeep.

Needy students in Band 3, who come from families with moderate incomes, will be awarded 50 per cent in scholarships, 30 per cent in loans, and Ksh.50,000 for upkeep while contributing 10 per cent of their fees.

Students in Bands 4 and 5, representing middle and high-income earners, will contribute 40 and 20 per cent of the fees, respectively.

These students will receive 30 per cent in loans and upkeep allowances ranging from Ksh 40,000 to Ksh 45,000.

While funding is mainly based on household income, special considerations are given to students with disabilities, orphans, and those from marginalised communities.

The government has emphasized the use of ‘affirmative action’ to ensure that vulnerable and marginalized students are appropriately supported in this system.