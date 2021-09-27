Gov’t to ensure provision of health services is responsive

by Christine Muchira
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has reiterated government’s commitment in ensuring that provision of health services is responsive to the needs of respective communities.   

The CS said the ongoing expansion of hospitals and healthcare centres across the country is geared towards driving equitable and quality healthcare by enabling them to improve on the healthcare they deliver.

The CS was speaking Monday after laying a foundation stone for new health facilities at Kigumo Sub-County hospital in Muranga County.

He noted that the Universal Health Care under President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big 4 agenda will go a long way in ensuring that citizens, regardless of their social status, can access quality healthcare services.

 

Kagwe said the National Government is determined to support efforts geared towards the improvement of health care services in the Counties.

He commended Muranga County for its innovative concept that involves the deployment of motorcycles to collect Tuberculosis (TB) samples for onward transmission to the main lab located at Murang’a Level-5 Hospital saying the initiative has eased the burden for those seeking such services.

The CS reminded Kenyans not to forget that Covid-19 pandemic is still with on noting the mitigation measures have recently been boosted with the vaccine.

“I want to encourage the residents of Kigumo, Muranga, and the country at large to get vaccinated. ” Said CS Kagwe.

Adding that: “Studies on the vaccines globally have shown that it reduces the severity of the disease should one be infected. I think that if one has an opportunity to protect themselves from severe infection, they should do so at the earliest opportunity.”

He said the Ministry of Health has put up a list of designated vaccination centres, Kigumo subcounty hospital being one of them, noting that the county has fully vaccinated 21,833 which is 3.2% of the population

 

 

  

