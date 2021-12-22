Gov’t heightens Covid-19 safety measures as 3,328 test positive

The Government through the Ministry of Health has outlined Covid-19 safety measures owing to a spike in positive cases in the country.

Speaking during a press address on Wednesday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary, Dr.Mercy Mwangangi said 3,328 people tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 11,107 in the last 24 hours with the positivity rate standing at 29.7%

“With the increase of infections following the onset of the Omicron variant, we still find that those vaccinated performing better against the disease. This means all adults in the country should be vaccinated in the shortest time possible to ensure we have many people protected against severe disease,” the CAS noted

Dr Mwangangi stated that Kenyans will be required to show proof of vaccination while seeking in-person government services and public places such as national parks, Game reserve, hotels, bars and restaurants as well in Public transport including domestic flights, trains and PSVs.

All visitors, tourists, travelers from Europe, must be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination before entry into the country.

The government will also require proof of vaccination during organized events, including weddings, funerals, receptions, parties, sports and workshops.

Supermarkets, shopping malls, banking halls, and indoor markets will be required to demand proof of vaccination from customers.

Further, each facility should provide a person to verify vaccination certificates at all access points.

“In the event of non-compliance, action shall be taken which may include withdrawal of license, or institution of court proceedings,” Dr Mwangangi warned

So far, total of 9.2million Kenyans have been vaccinate against Covid-19 with over 5.4 million having received the first dose while 3.7million have been fully vaccinated.

13,845 Kenyans aged between 15 to 18 years have received first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.