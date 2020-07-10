Govt commences resumption of Huduma centre operations countrywide

The government has commenced resumption of operations in Huduma centres across the country as the economy gradually reopens.

Public Service Principal Secretary Mary Kimonye said that with the progressive reopening of the economy, Huduma centres needed to go to full operation from where they had scaled down operations.

Speaking in Nanyuki on Friday when she visited the area Huduma centre to check on its readiness to resume full operations, Ms. Kimonye added that COVID-19 prevention measures and protocols must be adhered to in stemming the spread of the pandemic as they offer services.

She called on government agencies that had stopped offering their services at the Huduma centres to resume operations in line with guidelines issued by the government through the ministry of public service.

Laikipia East MP Amin Deddy who was also present during the tour, called on the Ministry of Public Service to fast track setting up a new Huduma centre at Makutano in Laikipia Central Sub County to help widen services to the demand and population of the area.