Govt hunts arsonists who torched Tsavo National Park

Written By: KNA
15

KWS cautions public against setting fires close to national parks, reserves
“Any person who sets fire to any vegetation in any wildlife protected area or allows any fire lighted by himself or his servants to enter a wildlife protected area commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of not less than two hundred thousand shillings or to the imprisonment of not less than two years or to both such fine and imprisonment.” KWS Statement

Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata has ordered the arrest of suspected  fire arsonists who ignited the fire that razed 657 square kilometers of Tsavo National Park.

The administrator ordered the office DCI Coast region to move up in speed with their investigation and apprehend the culprits.

Elungata was speaking to Mwatate residents accompanied by Principal Secretary for Wildlife and Tourism Fred Sigor, and KWS Director General John Weweru, also instructed chiefs and their assistants to help the government in identifying illegal herders grazing in the park for action.

Addressing Mwatate residents the RC was accompanied Principal Secretary for Wildlife and Tourism Fred Sigor, KWS Director General John Weweru, Regional Police Commander Gabriel Musau and Taita-Taveta County Commissioner Rodah Onyancha, among other officials

On his part Sigor suspects that local herders, honey gatherers, charcoal burners and local farmers are to blame for the fires that have destroyed some part of 22,000 square kilometres of the Tsavo ecosystem.

The PS assured the government commitment in preventing the disaster in future and also equipping the KWS with sophisticated firefighting equipment and the State has a proposal of Sh20 million to prevent the fires, but much of the assistance will be sourced from development partners.

Sigor said the State has a proposal of Sh20 million to prevent the fires, but much of the assistance will be sourced from development partners.

