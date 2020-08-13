Govt hunts arsonists who torched Tsavo National Park

Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata has ordered the arrest of suspected fire arsonists who ignited the fire that razed 657 square kilometers of Tsavo National Park.

The administrator ordered the office DCI Coast region to move up in speed with their investigation and apprehend the culprits.

Elungata was speaking to Mwatate residents accompanied by Principal Secretary for Wildlife and Tourism Fred Sigor, and KWS Director General John Weweru, also instructed chiefs and their assistants to help the government in identifying illegal herders grazing in the park for action.

On his part Sigor suspects that local herders, honey gatherers, charcoal burners and local farmers are to blame for the fires that have destroyed some part of 22,000 square kilometres of the Tsavo ecosystem.

The PS assured the government commitment in preventing the disaster in future and also equipping the KWS with sophisticated firefighting equipment and the State has a proposal of Sh20 million to prevent the fires, but much of the assistance will be sourced from development partners.

