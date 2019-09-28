Govt identifies alternative land for Mountex Textile Industries

The government has identified alternative land for setting up the revival factory of the Mountex Textile Industries in Nanyuki town.

Trade and Industrialization Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya said that his ministry had zeroed in on the 52-acre quarry land on the outskirts of the town.

Speaking on Friday in Nanyuki town where he met local traders under the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Munya revealed that feasibility study for the revival of the industry had been finalised and that his ministry was awaiting funding from Treasury to kick start the project.

“We settled on the Quarry land after it emerged two other parcels of land intended for the same had been sold off irregularly but the matter is before court for arbitration,” the CS said.

He sought to allay fears that the court case could delay the revival of Mountex Industries that folded in early 2,000. The industry employed over 3,000 workers.

Munya further said that the industry will have specialized factory for production of synthetic fabrics and will be the only one of its kind in East Africa.

“This industry will be a game changer for this town and the country since it will see the reduction of importation of fabric from the Far East,” he added.

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi said the revival of Mountex would spur economic growth of Nanyuki town and the entire Mount Kenya region by providing the much-sought employment opportunities.

Governor Muriithi also revealed that his administration was encouraging investments by giving incentives to traders.

“We are giving investment allowance to new businesses to allow for an opportunity to recover on capital input before tax on income,” Governor Muriithi said.