Govt implements 40pc salary increment for police officers

Kenyan Police Officers have started receiving their 40pc salary increment, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has said.

The pay rise, effected July 1st 2024 for the officers is in line with the recommendations made by a Reform Taskforce that was chaired by former Chief Justice David Maraga.

In the first phase, uniformed officers will receive a basic salary increase of 40pc for constables, with the percentage gradually decreasing for higher ranks, down to a 3pc increase for senior officers.

Officers from the Kenya Prisons Service and National Youth Service (NYS) will start enjoying their benefits starting September, according to PS Omollo.

He said the reform process is to be achieved over the next four years guided by a strategic framework that focuses on four core areas that is leadership within the three services, oversight and accountability, institutional capacity development and human resource management, and operational preparedness and logistical capability.

“To ensure seamless implementation of the reforms, we have established Technical Committees on Development of the Legal and Policy Frameworks covering the three Services that have also been officially gazette,” the Interior PS said.

The Terms of Reference of these technical committees include proposing amendments to key laws and policies governing the security sector.

These are the National Police Service (Amendment) Bill, the National Police Service Commission (Amendment) Bill, and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Amendment) Bill. Additionally, the National Correctional Services Policy and the Kenya Correctional Services Bill are currently open for public participation.

“In line with the reforms, the policing technical working group is also developing the National Forensic Laboratory Bill as well as reviewing the police training policy, curriculum, human resource, career progression guidelines and police welfare management frameworks,” he added.

PS Omollo reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to fully implement the reforms which are essential for strengthening the country’s security sector and enhancing service delivery to Kenyans.