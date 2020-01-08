Govt imposes curfew in Lamu following attacks

The government has announced a strict curfew following a recent spate of terror attacks in Lamu.

Lamu County police boss Muchangi Kioi said the curfew will strictly begin at 10PM till 4AM daily and will allow security agencies in the area monitor suspicious activity with ease.

He also said all vehicles transporting goods to Lamu would be subject to a thorough police search at the Mokowe Jetty.

The development comes barely days after Somalia’s al Shabaab terrorist group attacked a military base in Lamu killing one US military service member and two contractors.

On Tuesday, two Al-Shabaab terrorists were killed by the Kenyan security agencies operating along the Kenya Somalia border.

The two militants were waylaid a few kilometers from the Dadaab refugee camp early Tuesday before they were executed by the officers manning the area.

According to the National Police Service, the operation against al-Shabaab was re-activated after an attack that left four people dead.

According to the police, the militant group was on a mission to execute its heinous acts at Saretho area, 25 kilometers from Dadaab Refugee camp near Somalia.

Police Spokesperson Charles Owino said the Security personnel managed to recover two AK 47 riffles as well as two Improvised Explosive Devices making materials along with other crude weapons.

Police believe that close to ten militants were on standby to also destroy the nearby telecommunication masts, but their mission aborted after the immediate response from the Kenyan security forces.

Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the attackers who are believed to have escaped towards the Kenya-Somali border.