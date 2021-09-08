Govt imposes dusk to dawn curfew in parts of Laikipia County

Government has declared a dusk to dawn curfew in parts of Laikipia County in response to recent unrest in the region.

In legal notice No.191, Public Order No. 1 of 2021, the curfew, will apply during the hours of darkness between six o’clock in the evening and six o’clock in the morning with effect from 6th September, 2021 and shall remain in effect for a period of thirty days.

“In exercise of the powers conferred on me by section 8 (1) of the Public Order Act, and in view of the serious threat posed to security and public order by disturbances occurring in Laikipia County (Nyahururu Sub-County and Laikipia West Sub-County),”said Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

The directive affects parts of Nyahururu Sub-County; Ngarua Division comprising of; Ndindika, Sub-location, of Kinamba Location, Mwenje and Muthitu sub-locations of, Matwiku Location, Mithiga Sub-Location of Mithiga Location.

In Laikipia West Sub-County; Ol Moran Division comprising of; the entire Olmoran Division comprising of Sipili, Wangwachi, Olmoran, and Lonyek Locations have also been affected.

The 30-day curfew, there shall be no public gatherings, processions or movement, either alone or as a group during the period of the curfew except as has been permitted in writing by the Inspector General of the National Police Service.