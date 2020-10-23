Govt. in fresh push to “sanitize” multi-billion shillings boda boda industry

The boda boda sector is set for a revolution if the dream of an ambitious investment plan launched on Friday actualize.

The boda boda Collective investment scheme that was signed today between boda boda safety association and a host of partners including RUBiS Energy Kenya, in the presence of President Uhuru Kenyatta, will see members contribute 50 shillings every day towards the scheme.

Addressing officials of the boda boda safety association at the Pumwani social hall, President Uhuru Kenyatta underscored the importance of a sector he described as a silent economic miracle saying it remains a critical player in the country.

“With an average daily earning of 700 shillings a day, the sector’s annual earnings are estimated at 357 billion shillings. Every single day, boda boda operators collect 980 million shillings”. The president observed.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



This even as he urged the operators to find innovative solutions to tap into available opportunities. “The question to ask is. If you are collecting that much why is every boda boda crying of hard economic times?” President Kenyatta posed.

The president challenging the operators to be cognisant of what he termed as principles of life that include taking pride in paying the price for what one wants as well prioritising paying oneself first.

“I believe this investment is designed around the two principles. The 50 shillings saving will total to 70 million shillings every day translating to 490 million a week, 2 billion shillings every month and 24 billion shillings each year. Who has that amount of money? There is nothing you cannot own.” The president observed.

ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs cabinet secretary Joe Mucheru said the collective scheme is part of an elaborate plan to bring sanity by enhancing accountability in a sector that has gained notoriety for disregarding existing laws.

Mucheru says accrued monies can help transform lives in line with the government aspirations to create more job opportunities. “The intention is to get as many people as possible organised. If such industries are successful, a lot of growth can be recorded in the country” Mucheru observed.

According to Mucheru, the government plans to create similar enabling structures for other informal sectors including farmers, salons and barber shops.

Speaking at the same function, Boda boda safety association national chair Kevin Mubadi, said the association remains committed to work with the government to transform the sector.

RUBiS Energy Kenya country manager Martin Kimani said the partnership will see members issued with Rubi fueling cards to allow them enjoy discounts on the company’s products including rebates of three shillings per litre which will be channeled straight to designated members’ accounts. The plan will also see members acquire valid driving licences as well as personal accident covers.

The collective investment scheme will be regulated by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) with Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) being the custodian and Noble capital acting as the fund manager.